Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $19.83 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 241,915 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 267,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 96,331 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 259,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $168.63 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.07 and a 12-month high of $194.92. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $784.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.51, for a total transaction of $715,902.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,120.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Graney sold 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.24, for a total transaction of $207,926.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,346 shares of company stock worth $5,264,953. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

