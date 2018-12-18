Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 436,304 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.42% of Eagle Materials worth $16,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXP. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $859,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

NYSE EXP opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.36 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.15). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 9.48%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

