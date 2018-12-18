Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 98.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

