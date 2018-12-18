Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $207,000 Stake in Alcoa Corp (AA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 414.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 10.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 24.1% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. BP PLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 9.1% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 104.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

AA stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. Alcoa Corp has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 17th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

