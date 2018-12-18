Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Watsco Inc (WSO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,088 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,258,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,579,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,309,000 after purchasing an additional 360,715 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Watsco by 5,047.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 253,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after buying an additional 248,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,588,000 after buying an additional 99,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Watsco by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after buying an additional 55,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $187.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.38.

Shares of WSO opened at $146.08 on Tuesday. Watsco Inc has a 52 week low of $138.61 and a 52 week high of $192.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.15). Watsco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

