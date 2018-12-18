Shares of Power Financial Corp (TSE:PWF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$25.82 and last traded at C$25.84, with a volume of 374187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on PWF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Power Financial from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Power Financial from C$37.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Power Financial from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

Get Power Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 44.11, a current ratio of 46.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44.

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Financial Corp will post 3.51999997853659 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Power Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 61.41%.

In related news, Director Pierre Beaudoin purchased 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,640.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Power Financial (PWF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.82” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/power-financial-pwf-hits-new-1-year-low-at-25-82.html.

About Power Financial (TSE:PWF)

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death and dismemberment, health and dental protection, creditor, and direct marketing insurance products, as well as specialty products; and wealth accumulation and annuity products.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Power Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.