PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.56.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “inline” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 930.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRAH stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,955. PRA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.63 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

