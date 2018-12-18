Precipio (PRPO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Shares of Precipio Inc (NASDAQ:PRPO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 5943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 610.39% and a negative return on equity of 149.24%.

About Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer.

