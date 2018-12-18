Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.95.

PVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Sunday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on Pretium Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

PVG traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. 85,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85 and a beta of -0.04. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 11.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

