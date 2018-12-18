Primo Water Co. (PRMW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. Primo Water posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 229.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 5,864.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $583.04 million, a P/E ratio of -52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.