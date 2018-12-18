Primorus Investments PLC (LON:PRIM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 14555539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Primorus Investments (PRIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/primorus-investments-prim-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-0-10.html.

Primorus Investments Company Profile (LON:PRIM)

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It owns a 5% direct interest in Horse Hill Developments Limited, which owns a 65% participating interest and operatorship of Licence PEDL137 and the adjacent Licence PEDL246 in the Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Primorus Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primorus Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.