Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.09

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.09 and last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 3013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares during the period.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

