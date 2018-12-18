ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,998,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,013,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,075,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 255.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 846,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after acquiring an additional 608,397 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,725,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 115,709 shares during the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $696.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.54. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.39 and a current ratio of 11.39.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10. Analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

