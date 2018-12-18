PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (PBSFY) versus Tribune (TRCO) Head-To-Head Comparison

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) and Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR alerts:

This table compares PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR and Tribune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR 10.94% 39.90% 7.24% Tribune 31.69% 7.72% 3.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR and Tribune, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Tribune 1 1 4 0 2.50

Tribune has a consensus target price of $40.20, suggesting a potential downside of 11.34%. Given Tribune’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tribune is more favorable than PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR.

Dividends

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Tribune pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Tribune pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Tribune shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Tribune shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tribune has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR and Tribune’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR $4.61 billion 0.88 $532.37 million N/A N/A Tribune $1.85 billion 2.15 $194.11 million $1.41 32.16

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Tribune.

Summary

Tribune beats PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations. The Digital Entertainment segment provides online video include maxdome, a pay-video-on-demand portal; and Studio71, a digital studio. It is also involved in the areas of artist management, music, and live entertainment. The Digital Ventures & Commerce segment includes online travel vertical, online price comparison, and online dating area, as well as vertical lifestyle commerce and the SevenVentures business. The Content Production & Global Sales segment produces and sells programming content under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Unterföhring, Germany.

About Tribune

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network. The company also operates Antenna TV and THIS TV digital multicast networks; a production studio; Screener, an entertainment Website; and WGN 720 AM, a radio station in Chicago. It owns and operates 42 local television stations. The company was formerly known as Tribune Company and changed its name to Tribune Media Company in July 2014. Tribune Media Company was founded in 1847 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.