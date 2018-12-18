PROUD Money Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23.00 (PROUD)

PROUD Money (CURRENCY:PROUD) traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One PROUD Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. During the last week, PROUD Money has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. PROUD Money has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of PROUD Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PROUD Money alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.01981448 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00006154 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005945 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003273 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000551 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PROUD Money Coin Profile

PROUD Money (PROUD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2016. PROUD Money’s total supply is 5,711,511,682 coins. PROUD Money’s official Twitter account is @PROUDmoneyWorld. PROUD Money’s official website is www.proud.money.

Buying and Selling PROUD Money

PROUD Money can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PROUD Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PROUD Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PROUD Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PROUD Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PROUD Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.