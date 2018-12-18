Prudential (PRU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,378.50

Prudential plc (LON:PRU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,378.50 ($18.01) and last traded at GBX 1,388 ($18.14), with a volume of 5468257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,394 ($18.22).

A number of research firms recently commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,899 ($24.81) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,899 ($24.81)) on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,172 ($28.38).

In related news, insider Fields Wicker-Miurin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,398 ($18.27) per share, with a total value of £13,980 ($18,267.35). Insiders have acquired 1,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,259 in the last ninety days.

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

