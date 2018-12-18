Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Position in Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 332,592 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Rockwell Automation worth $22,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,577.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14,057.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.87.

In other Rockwell Automation news, insider Theodore D. Crandall sold 13,420 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.77, for a total transaction of $2,358,833.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,872,865.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,750 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total transaction of $475,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,429.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,662 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $155.05 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $152.32 and a twelve month high of $209.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

