Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 143,954 Shares of Raymond James (RJF)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,954 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Raymond James worth $30,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 57.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 153,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 86.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 59.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James stock opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $71.93 and a 1-year high of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Raymond James from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

In other news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at $889,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Catanese sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $520,351.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $486,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

