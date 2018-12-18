Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.75

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 586125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 55.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 189,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 67,429 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 58.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 298,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 109,661 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,754,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 88,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,178,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 63,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 118.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 86,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

