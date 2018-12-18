Pylon Network (PYLNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $65,859.00

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Pylon Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00023912 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $7.50, $33.94 and $50.98. In the last week, Pylon Network has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. Pylon Network has a total market cap of $334,894.00 and approximately $65,859.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.32 or 0.11201048 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00030956 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Pylon Network Profile

Pylon Network (CRYPTO:PYLNT) is a coin. It launched on July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 391,871 coins. The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

Pylon Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $18.94, $7.50, $50.98, $5.60, $24.43, $32.15, $13.77, $10.39, $20.33, $33.94 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

