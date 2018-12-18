Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Square, Inc. (SQ) Reduced by Analyst

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Square in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Square’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Square had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Square from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Square from $125.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Square from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Square to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Square stock opened at $58.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Square has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -586.20 and a beta of 4.26.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $145,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,456,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $28,928,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 472,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,154,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,560,321 shares of company stock valued at $186,718,181 in the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Square by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,965,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,790 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Square by 2,070.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 827,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,025,000 after purchasing an additional 789,651 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Square by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,051,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,156,000 after purchasing an additional 702,826 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Square by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,450,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,579,000 after purchasing an additional 668,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $36,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

