Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Raised by Piper Jaffray Companies

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

Shares of SBUX opened at $64.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 42,724 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 39,557 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 8.7% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.