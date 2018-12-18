QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) to report $113.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.40 million and the highest is $128.30 million. QTS Realty Trust reported sales of $118.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $439.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $421.13 million to $453.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $478.26 million, with estimates ranging from $465.64 million to $485.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.75). QTS Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

QTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $685,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 356,028 shares in the company, valued at $13,945,616.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $56.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.42%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

