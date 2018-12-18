QTS Realty Trust (QTS) Bond Prices Rise 0.8%

An issue of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) debt rose 0.8% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield debt issue has a 4.75% coupon and is set to mature on November 15, 2025. The debt is now trading at $95.00 and was trading at $94.50 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its share price.

QTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Guggenheim raised QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

Shares of QTS traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.08. The stock had a trading volume of 19,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.75). QTS Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.42%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $685,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,616.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 79.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

About QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

