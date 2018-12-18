Quantum Resistant Ledger Reaches Market Cap of $8.85 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00004757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui and CoinExchange. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and approximately $58,142.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, Liqui, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

