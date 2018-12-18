Radius Health Inc (RDUS) Major Shareholder Buys $938,400.00 in Stock

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $938,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,650,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,010,316.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RDUS opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.50. Radius Health Inc has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.17. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 346.67% and a negative return on equity of 140.79%. The business had revenue of $27.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Radius Health Inc will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 9,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDUS. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

