Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $115.32 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $115,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CINF. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.37%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

