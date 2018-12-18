Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Purchases New Position in HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,995,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 51.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,663,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,201,000 after acquiring an additional 909,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,552,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,448,000 after acquiring an additional 152,230 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,459,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,301,000 after acquiring an additional 98,605 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 38.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,148,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,032,000 after acquiring an additional 595,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 31.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,107,000 after acquiring an additional 473,166 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

In other news, Director Robert J. Kostelnik sold 1,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HFC opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.32. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Purchases New Position in HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/rampart-investment-management-company-llc-purchases-new-position-in-hollyfrontier-corp-hfc.html.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.