Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Sells 2,769 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $109,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,705,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,220,000 after buying an additional 1,608,834 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 176.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,120,000 after buying an additional 1,319,776 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,560,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,512,000 after buying an additional 845,257 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, BB Biotech AG bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 4,524 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $173,043.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 4,016 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $153,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,113 shares of company stock worth $1,774,015. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $103.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $111.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.08 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 79.66% and a net margin of 59.71%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

