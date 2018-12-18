Rave Restaurant Group (RAVE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.98

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 65.94%.
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAVE)
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.
Further Reading: Institutional Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.