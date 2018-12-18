Shares of Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 65.94%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/rave-restaurant-group-rave-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-0-98.html.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.