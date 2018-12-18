Raymond James Reiterates “C$35.00” Price Target for Finning International (FTT)

Raymond James set a C$35.00 price target on Finning International (TSE:FTT) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FTT. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.63.

FTT stock opened at C$24.07 on Monday. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$23.64 and a 12 month high of C$36.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.75.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.76 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.11000010651231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Finning International news, Director Harold N. Kvisle bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.05 per share, with a total value of C$120,250.00.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, petroleum, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

