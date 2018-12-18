RealTract (RET) Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last Week

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $856,782.00 and $2.73 million worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealTract token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Mercatox and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.83 or 0.02265206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00142981 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00185822 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028480 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028420 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract.

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

