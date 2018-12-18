Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Weibo (WB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) in the last few weeks:

12/13/2018 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2018 – Weibo is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2018 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/5/2018 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/29/2018 – Weibo was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2018 – Weibo was given a new $83.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2018 – Weibo had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $100.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2018 – Weibo was given a new $72.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Weibo had its price target lowered by analysts at TH Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/5/2018 – Weibo had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Weibo had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $148.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2018 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/1/2018 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/31/2018 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

10/26/2018 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

WB stock opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Weibo Corp has a 12-month low of $53.11 and a 12-month high of $142.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.42.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Weibo had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Weibo’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Weibo Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 1,700.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,402,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,569,000 after buying an additional 1,324,655 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,350,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Weibo by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,590,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $189,475,000 after buying an additional 569,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Weibo by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,755,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,361,000 after buying an additional 477,814 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,755,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,361,000 after buying an additional 477,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

