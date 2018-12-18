RECKITT BENCKIS/S (RBGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $21.79.

About RECKITT BENCKIS/S

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

