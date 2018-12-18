RedCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $29,160.00 (RED)

RedCoin (CURRENCY:RED) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, RedCoin has traded 40.9% higher against the dollar. RedCoin has a total market capitalization of $29,160.00 and $73.00 worth of RedCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RedCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00804515 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00022338 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00001280 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00016003 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000665 BTC.

RedCoin Coin Profile

RedCoin (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RedCoin’s total supply is 74,107,896 coins. The official website for RedCoin is redcoin.pw.

RedCoin Coin Trading

RedCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.