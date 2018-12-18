Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,907,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,008,000 after acquiring an additional 172,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,743,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,486,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,109,000 after purchasing an additional 136,990 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,302,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,695,000 after purchasing an additional 259,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,376,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,122,000 after purchasing an additional 148,384 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.43. 82,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,098. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $146.70 and a 1 year high of $178.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5061 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

