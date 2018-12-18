Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,002,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,526,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,919,000 after purchasing an additional 601,225 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 818,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,679,000 after purchasing an additional 91,361 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 722,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 158,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 698,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,585,000 after buying an additional 472,441 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research set a $200.00 target price on Zebra Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Wellington Shields lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.22.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total transaction of $6,053,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total value of $452,302.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,640 shares of company stock worth $12,930,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.00. The stock had a trading volume of 45,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,053. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $102.62 and a 1-year high of $184.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 49.81% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

