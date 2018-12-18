Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $73.34

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.34 and last traded at $74.16, with a volume of 22915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.03.

A number of research analysts have commented on RS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $440,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David H. Hannah sold 28,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,246,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 107.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 13.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.2% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

