Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 465,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,598 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $37,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,359,000 after acquiring an additional 75,668 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 649,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 296,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,720,000 after acquiring an additional 37,590 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,711 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,497,000 after acquiring an additional 26,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

In other news, EVP James J. Nolan sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $406,523.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $90.00 price target on InterDigital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

IDCC opened at $71.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $68.22 and a one year high of $85.85.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.59 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 26.19%. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/renaissance-technologies-llc-boosts-stake-in-interdigital-inc-idcc.html.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.