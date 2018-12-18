Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $38.02 Million Stake in Wingstop Inc (WING)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $38,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WING. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at about $521,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 281,070.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 28,107 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,137,000 after purchasing an additional 31,981 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period.

WING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

WING opened at $60.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.11. Wingstop Inc has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $75.58.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.02 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

