Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) Director Peter John Martin Harding Buys 5,000 Shares

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Director Peter John Martin Harding bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:REGI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. 770,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $925.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $597.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.60 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 10.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Renewable Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Roth Capital set a $35.00 target price on Renewable Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 target price on Renewable Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.
