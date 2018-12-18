Rent-A-Center (RCII) Upgraded to “Buy” by Janney Montgomery Scott

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCII. BidaskClub cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of RCII stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,367,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.89 million, a P/E ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 0.61. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.43 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 122.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

