Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Danaher Co.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Danaher in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaher’s FY2019 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Danaher from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.54.

Danaher stock opened at $100.37 on Monday. Danaher has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $110.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

In other news, insider William King sold 53,433 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $5,430,930.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 15,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $1,557,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,007 shares of company stock worth $15,202,163. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 10.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,011,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,073,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,116 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 87.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,219,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 48.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,498,000 after purchasing an additional 872,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,738,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,861,338,000 after purchasing an additional 605,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Danaher by 113.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,069,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,195,000 after purchasing an additional 567,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

