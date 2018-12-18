Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 18th (AEYE, AQN, ARE, BANC, CERS, GPN, GRBK, KEY, MKS, MPVD)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, December 18th:

Audioeye (OTCMKTS:AEYE) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its average rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We rate CERS Overweight and have a 12-month price target of $9. CERS commercializes INTERCEPT, the only FDA-approved system for pathogen- inactivated (PI) blood components. We believe 2019 will be a pivotal year for the company as it continues to penetrate the platelet transfusion market in key geographical regions (US and internationally), which we expect to drive double-digit revenue growth longer term. CERS is seeking regulatory approval in Europe and the US to use its INTERCEPT system to treat red cells, a company-estimated $5B market.””

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) had its average rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $2.80 target price on the stock.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $92.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 6,100 ($79.71) price target on the stock.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group. The analysts wrote, “OSTK stock was down significantly yesterday as the GSR investment did not close on December 15, and has been extended until February 28, 2019.””

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $29.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We are transferring coverage of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, maintaining a Buy rating and $18 price target. Paratek received FDA approval for two novel antibiotics. Nuzyra (omadacycline) was approved in both acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) and community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). Additionally, Seysara (sarecycline) was approved for inflammatory acne, with U.S. commercialization exclusively licensed to Rated) (sub- licensed to Not Rated). Paratek retains Seysara’s ex-U.S. rights.””

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We reiterate our Buy recommendation on Pretium and increase our price target from $15.00 to $16.00 per share. While we have raised our production profile for the site, some of these improvements have been offset by a lowered long-term gold price utilized in our model as discussed above.””

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A). Wells Fargo & Co issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $105.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $35.00 to $38.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

