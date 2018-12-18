Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS):

12/10/2018 – Alliance Data Systems was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/28/2018 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc to $218.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/27/2018 – Alliance Data Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

11/27/2018 – Alliance Data Systems was given a new $227.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/26/2018 – Alliance Data Systems was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/19/2018 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Alliance Data Systems is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Alliance Data Systems was given a new $247.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Alliance Data Systems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/19/2018 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $295.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Alliance Data Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $161.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $160.05 and a one year high of $278.33.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.07. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $135,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $24,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,607,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

