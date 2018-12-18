Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) Short Interest Update

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,247,065 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the November 15th total of 1,236,585 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,966,820 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Michael David Flink bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $160,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Montgomery Kelly bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $49,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,609 shares of company stock valued at $515,961.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $28.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical residential comfort and security solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Production and Distribution. The company offers comfort and care products, including temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and security and safety products, such as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, and installation and maintenance tools.

