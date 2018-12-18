Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys New Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 106,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.42. 518,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,689,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $272.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 26.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/resources-management-corp-ct-adv-buys-new-position-in-new-york-community-bancorp-inc-nycb.html.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.