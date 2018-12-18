Resources Management Corp CT ADV Invests $907,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Stock

Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,760 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,745,894 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,452,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,415,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,420,720,000 after acquiring an additional 141,930 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,390,315 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,418,813,000 after acquiring an additional 252,411 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,277,524 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $574,852,000 after acquiring an additional 269,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,757,585 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $521,348,000 after acquiring an additional 413,436 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.09. 12,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,841. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $64.05 and a twelve month high of $85.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

In related news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $88,100.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $114,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,530 shares of company stock worth $1,091,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Loop Capital set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

