Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases New Stake in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 36,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in DowDuPont by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 63,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in DowDuPont by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its position in DowDuPont by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in DowDuPont by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in DowDuPont by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DWDP stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.91. 948,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,707,962. DowDuPont Inc has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. DowDuPont’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DWDP shares. Nomura downgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

