Restoration Robotics (HAIR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.90

Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 1495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Restoration Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on Restoration Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Get Restoration Robotics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $37.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Restoration Robotics had a negative net margin of 103.09% and a negative return on equity of 324.32%. The company had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restoration Robotics Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restoration Robotics during the third quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Restoration Robotics during the third quarter valued at about $713,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restoration Robotics during the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Restoration Robotics during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Interwest Venture Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Restoration Robotics by 59.6% during the third quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 5,355,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/restoration-robotics-hair-hits-new-52-week-low-at-0-90.html.

About Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR)

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.